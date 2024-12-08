Stauber will guard the road net Sunday against the Flyers, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Stauber will get the starting nod for Utah in the second leg of a back-to-back. The 25-year-old netminder has made just one NHL appearance this season, where he turned aside 29 shots in a shutout victory over Vegas.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Jaxson Stauber: Earns first career shutout•
-
Hockey Club's Jaxson Stauber: Set to start Saturday•
-
Hockey Club's Jaxson Stauber: Up from minors•
-
Hockey Club's Jaxson Stauber: Inks one-year deal•
-
Blackhawks' Jaxson Stauber: Dropped to minors•
-
Blackhawks' Jaxson Stauber: Gives up three goals in win•