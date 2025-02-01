Marino notched an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Marino has a helper in each of his last four contests. The 27-year-old is chipping in a bit more offense than expected while also handling his share of defensive duties on the top pairing. Marino is up to five helpers, 11 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through nine appearances this season. He can help in deeper fantasy formats that count blocks, especially when his offense is clicking as it is currently.