Marino notched an assist and two hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Marino has picked up two helpers over six outings since returning from a lower-back surgery. The 27-year-old saw 22:56 of ice time Friday, his second-highest total so far. Marino has added six shots on net, two hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. He should continue to see top-four minutes and may offer enough offense to be an option in deep fantasy formats.