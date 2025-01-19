Marino logged an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Marino has been eased back into action after missing the first 42 contests of the season due to a back injury. That ended Saturday, as he was called on for 24:14 of ice time in the absence of Mikhail Sergachev (upper body). Marino is likely to stick in a top-four going forward, though he's more of a shutdown defenseman than a big point producer -- his career high is 26 points in 56 outings in 2019-20, his rookie year. His helper Saturday was his first point of the season to go with two shots on net, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over three appearances.