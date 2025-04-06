Marino did not finish Saturday's game versus the Jets after taking a puck to the face, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Head coach Andre Tourigny had no update on Marino's status, but that's not uncommon for injuries that occur late in the third period. Marino can be considered day-to-day until further information is available. Utah's next game is Tuesday at home versus the Kraken, and if Marino can't play, Robert Bortuzzo or Nick DeSimone would enter the lineup.