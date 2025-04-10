Marino (face) will remain sidelined ahead of Thursday's clash with Nashville, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Marino has just three more games to get back into the lineup before the end of the regular season -- all of which are on the road. Injuries have limited the defenseman to just 35 games this year, and he's likely to finish the year short of the 20-point threshold for the third time in his six-year NHL career.