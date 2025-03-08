Marino scored a goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Marino got his first goal of the season at 5:04 of the third period to get Utah on the comeback trail. The 27-year-old defenseman was unavailable for three months to begin the campaign due to a back injury. He's contributed seven points, 19 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 21 appearances, which is consistent with his pace of production on offense in previous years. Marino is also handling top-pairing minutes, though he focuses more on defense than partner Mikhail Sergachev, who set up his goal.