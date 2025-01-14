Marino (back) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Utah moved Dylan Guenther (lower body) to injured reserve in a corresponding move. Marino appears ready for his season debut versus Montreal on Tuesday despite being considered a game-time decision. He had four goals, 25 points, 57 shots on net, 89 blocked shots and 39 hits in 75 regular-season appearances with New Jersey in 2023-24.
