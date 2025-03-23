Marino put up two assists Saturday in a 6-4 win over the Lightning.
It was his second two-assist game in his last five outings. Marino has been more than solid in his return to the Utah lineup. He's played in just 28 games, and he has one goal and 10 assists. Marino isn't much of a fantasy contributor, but he sure helps stabilize the Hockey Club's back end.
More News
-
Hockey Club's John Marino: Deals pair of helpers•
-
Hockey Club's John Marino: Pots first goal of season•
-
Hockey Club's John Marino: Snaps slump with helper•
-
Hockey Club's John Marino: Assists in four straight games•
-
Hockey Club's John Marino: Gathers helper•
-
Hockey Club's John Marino: Deals assist in loss•