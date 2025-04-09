Doan logged an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Kraken.

Doan has two helpers over the last three games, but he hasn't scored in eight contests. The 23-year-old continues to play in a third-line role at even strength and also gets some power-play time on the second unit. For the season, Doan is up to 17 points, 77 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-2 rating across 47 appearances, offering a little upside in deep fantasy formats.