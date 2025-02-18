Doan was recalled from AHL Tucson on Tuesday.
Doan had two goals and two assists during his three-game point streak before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. He has generated four goals, nine points, 36 shots on net and 20 hits through 25 NHL outings this season. Doan will likely occupy a middle-six role and see time on the second power-play unit versus the Kings on Saturday.
