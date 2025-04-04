Doan logged an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Doan snapped a five-game point drought when he set up a Lawson Crouse goal in the second period. The 23-year-old Doan has done well to stay in the lineup on the third line, but his offense has faded a bit since he came out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break with five points over nine contests. Overall, Doan has five goals, 11 helpers, 71 shots on net, 41 hits and a minus-3 rating across 45 outings.