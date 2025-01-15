Doan scored a power-play goal on four shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Canadiens.

The goal was Doan's first point in three games since he returned to the NHL lineup. It looks like Doan will get a chance to fill a middle-six role during Dylan Guenther's (lower body) absence, which does not have a specific timeline. Doan is up to three points, 18 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-3 rating over 12 contests this season. His tally Tuesday was his first power-play point at the NHL level.