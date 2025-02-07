Doan logged an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Doan ended a seven-game slump when he set up Lawson Crouse's tally in the second period. The 23-year-old Doan has been able to stay in the lineup since his recall to Utah on Jan. 10, though he's often featured in a bottom-six role. The forward has six points, 32 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-5 rating over 23 appearances across two NHL stints this season.