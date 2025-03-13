Doan registered an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Doan has five helpers over his last seven outings. He helped out on a Jack McBain tally in the first period -- those two forwards, along with Lawson Crouse, have formed a checking line that can also chip in some depth scoring. Doan is up to 14 points, 57 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-2 rating through 34 appearances this season.