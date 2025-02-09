Doan was loaned to AHL Tucson on Sunday.
Doan had one goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over Washington. He has generated four goals and nine points in 25 appearances this season, including two tallies and two helpers during his three-game point streak. Doan will probably return to Utah after the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Josh Doan: Tallies on power play in loss•
-
Hockey Club's Josh Doan: Picks up helper in overtime win•
-
Hockey Club's Josh Doan: Earns first multi-point effort•
-
Hockey Club's Josh Doan: Nets power-play tally in loss•
-
Hockey Club's Josh Doan: Ascends to top level•
-
Hockey Club's Josh Doan: Sent to AHL•