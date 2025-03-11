Doan provided an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

Doan continues to function well as a middle-six playmaker. He has four assists and a plus-2 rating over his last six contests, and he's added 14 shots on net in that span. For the season, the 23-year-old winger is at 13 points, 54 shots, 26 hits and a minus-3 rating over 33 outings. Doan's offense and slight physicality give him some appeal in deeper fantasy formats.