Doan scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Doan has a point in each of the last two contests, and his goal Saturday was his first power-play contribution since Jan. 14. The 23-year-old has filled a bottom-six role over the last month or so. He's now at three goals, four assists, 34 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-6 rating over 24 appearances. It wouldn't be surprising to see Doan sent down to AHL Tucson following Sunday's game versus the Capitals to see consistent playing time during the NHL's break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.