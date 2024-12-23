Valimaki notched an assist in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks.
The helper ended a four-game slump for Valimaki, who continues to fill a third-pairing role. The 26-year-old has held onto his spot in the lineup as injuries on Utah's blue line have been a factor for much of the season. Valimaki is at a modest four points with 27 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 27 appearances.
