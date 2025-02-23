Valimaki was placed on waivers Sunday.
Valimaki appeared in 43 games for Utah this year, logging two goals and five points, though he'd been a healthy scratch in their last eight contests. The 26-year-old blueliner figures to report to AHL Tucson, should he clear waivers.
