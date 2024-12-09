Valimaki scored a goal and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Flyers.

Valimaki earned his second point over the last five games by scoring in the second period Sunday. The 26-year-old has seen steady playing time since Maveric Lamoureux (upper body) exited the lineup. Utah has three injured blueliners, and they're all at least a month away from a return, so Valimaki has a chance to carve out a role for himself. He's produced two points, 20 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating across 21 appearances in 2024-25, playing in a bottom-four role.