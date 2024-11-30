Valimaki notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Utah announced prior to the game that Maveric Lamoureux will miss 4-6 weeks with an upper-body injury. Valimaki was given the first chance to fill the empty spot in the lineup, though he may have to compete with Vladislav Kolyachonok during Lamoureux's absence. Valimaki was scratched for the previous four games, and prior to Friday, he didn't have a point this season. He's added 15 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 17 appearances. The Finn is unlikely to be a power-play threat, but Utah's injury woes have allowed Valimaki to stick in the NHL, and that could open the door for him to try to figure things out after a rough first quarter of the campaign.