Valimaki scored a goal on four shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Wild.

Valimaki has goals in back-to-back contests and three points over his last six games. The 26-year-old is likely to get a little more security in the lineup since Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) is expected to miss some time after suffering an injury Tuesday. Valimaki is up to three points, 24 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating across 22 appearances.