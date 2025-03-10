Valimaki will be out 8-9 months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL, Utah announced Monday.

Valimaki will miss the remainder of 2024-25 and could be out for the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign. He produced two goals, three assists, 40 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and 23 hits in 43 appearances with Utah this season. After passing through waivers in late February, the 26-year-old defender appeared in only one game with AHL Tucson.