Yamamoto notched a power-play assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Yamamoto has two points over his last three contests after setting up Jack McBain's goal late in the third period. The 26-year-old Yamamoto continues to fill in on the second line at even strength, but his ice time has been more in line with a bottom-six forward. In addition to his two points, he's logged four shots on net, six hits, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over seven outings this season.