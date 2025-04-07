Yamamoto was recalled from AHL Tucson on Monday.
Yamamoto has appeared in eight NHL games this year in which he notched one goal on seven shots, one assist and six hits while averaging a career-low 11:37 of ice time. Even with the winger's promotion, he is far from a lock to get into the lineup against the Kraken on Tuesday.
