Yamamoto was sent to AHL Tucson on Wednesday, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.
Yamamoto had two goals and three points in 12 appearances with Utah in 2024-25. Utah's season is over, so Yamamoto will help Tucson instead. He has 19 goals and 53 points across 52 outings with the minor-league club.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Kailer Yamamoto: Nets power-play marker•
-
Hockey Club's Kailer Yamamoto: Promoted from minors•
-
Hockey Club's Kailer Yamamoto: Sent down Saturday•
-
Hockey Club's Kailer Yamamoto: Adds power-play assist•
-
Hockey Club's Kailer Yamamoto: Nets first goal of season•
-
Hockey Club's Kailer Yamamoto: Up from minors•