Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Yamamoto was sent to AHL Tucson on Wednesday, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Yamamoto had two goals and three points in 12 appearances with Utah in 2024-25. Utah's season is over, so Yamamoto will help Tucson instead. He has 19 goals and 53 points across 52 outings with the minor-league club.

More News