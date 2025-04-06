Now Playing

Yamamoto was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Saturday following Utah's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Yamamoto had a goal, an assist and six shots on net over five contests during this stint with the big club. That's not bad production, but it looks like Utah is interested in giving either Michael Carcone or Matias Maccelli another chance to play.

