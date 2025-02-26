Vejmelka allowed a goal on 22 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Vejmelka won his third outing in a row and has given up just four goals on 70 shots in that span. The goal against was a Seth Jones shot from the top of the circle on the power play in the first period. Vejmelka improved to 15-15-4 with a 2.48 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 36 appearances. With Vejmelka playing well and Connor Ingram struggling a bit, the balance of playing time in Utah's crease may be shifting in favor of the former. Utah hosts Minnesota on Thursday.