Vejmelka made 27 saves in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

Sidney Crosby ruined his shutout bid with a second-period power-play goal, but Vejmelka still came away with his second win of the season, and first since Nov. 13. He's seeing a heavy workload with Connor Ingram (upper body) on the shelf, but Vejmelka is thriving under the pressure -- he's appeared in five straight games and posted a 1.77 GAA and .946 save percentage over that stretch.