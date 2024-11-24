Vejmelka made 27 saves in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.
Sidney Crosby ruined his shutout bid with a second-period power-play goal, but Vejmelka still came away with his second win of the season, and first since Nov. 13. He's seeing a heavy workload with Connor Ingram (upper body) on the shelf, but Vejmelka is thriving under the pressure -- he's appeared in five straight games and posted a 1.77 GAA and .946 save percentage over that stretch.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Karel Vejmelka: Starting Saturday•
-
Hockey Club's Karel Vejmelka: Can't buy win despite strong play•
-
Hockey Club's Karel Vejmelka: In goal Thursday•
-
Hockey Club's Karel Vejmelka: Gives up two goals in relief•
-
Hockey Club's Karel Vejmelka: Defeated by Golden Knights•
-
Hockey Club's Karel Vejmelka: Tending twine Friday•