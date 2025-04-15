Vejmelka will get the road start Tuesday against the Blues, according to Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune.

Vejmelka has played well down the final stretch of the season, earning a 4-1-1 record, .925 save percentage and 1.98 GAA across six appearances in April. Vejmelka and his club can play the role of spoiler Tuesday -- the Blues are competing with Minnesota and Calgary for one of the two final Western Conference wild-card spots. The 28-year-old netminder is sporting the best ratios of his career (.906 save percentage, 2.52 GAA), and even though Utah won't be in the playoffs, Vejmelka has a strong foundation to build on heading into 2025-26.