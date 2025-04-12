Vejmelka will defend the road crease in Dallas on Saturday, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Vejmelka will make his 23rd straight start. The 28-year-old is 25-21-8 with one shutout, a 2.51 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 2024-25. Dallas is fourth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.38 goals per game this season, but may have some difficulty Saturday as the flu bug is going through their locker room.