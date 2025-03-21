Vejmelka stopped 25 of 27 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Vejmelka rebounded from his poor start Tuesday versus the Oilers, turning in a strong effort to get back in the win column. He allowed a power-play goal to JJ Peterka in the first period and a shorthanded tally to Ryan McLeod in the third, but Utah pulled away late for the win. Vejmelka has alternated wins and losses over his last six outings. He's a 20-win goalie for the first time in four NHL campaigns, and he's added a 2.49 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 46 appearances. A tough matchup awaits Saturday when Utah hosts the Lightning.