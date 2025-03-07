Vejmelka made 38 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

The 40 shots on net represented the biggest volume Vejmelka had faced since he got barraged with 50 in a win over Carolina on Nov. 13. The 28-year-old netminder has won five of his last six starts, posting a stellar 1.71 GAA and .935 save percentage over that stretch and seizing the top job in the Utah crease in the process. Vejmelka could be leaned on heavily over the final weeks as the team tries to stay in the playoff picture in the Western Conference.