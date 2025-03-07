Vejmelka made 38 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.
The 40 shots on net represented the biggest volume Vejmelka had faced since he got barraged with 50 in a win over Carolina on Nov. 13. The 28-year-old netminder has won five of his last six starts, posting a stellar 1.71 GAA and .935 save percentage over that stretch and seizing the top job in the Utah crease in the process. Vejmelka could be leaned on heavily over the final weeks as the team tries to stay in the playoff picture in the Western Conference.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Karel Vejmelka: Starting in Detroit•
-
Hockey Club's Karel Vejmelka: Earns five-year contract extension•
-
Hockey Club's Karel Vejmelka: Takes loss against Devils•
-
Hockey Club's Karel Vejmelka: Starting Saturday•
-
Hockey Club's Karel Vejmelka: Gets plenty of help in win•
-
Hockey Club's Karel Vejmelka: Slated to start Thursday•