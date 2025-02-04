Vejmelka is slated to start in Tuesday's home contest against the Flyers, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Vejmelka will make his first start in February on Tuesday -- he posted a 3-4-2 record, .897 save percentage and 2.69 GAA across nine outings in January. The 28-year-old has just one win in his last five starts. The Flyers have been shutout in three consecutive games.
