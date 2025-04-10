Vejmelka was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, per Cole Bagley of KSL Sports, indicating he is slated to start at home versus Nashville on Thursday.

Vejmelka will make his 22nd straight start. He has been great of late, going 4-1-1 in his last six starts, allowing only 10 goals on 166 shots (.940 save percentage). Vejmelka is 25-21-7 with a 2.51 GAA and a .907 save percentage, easily the best season in his four-year NHL career. The Predators are the lowest scoring team in the NHL this season, registering only 2.54 goals per game.