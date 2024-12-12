Vejmelka is expected to start on the road against Colorado on Thursday, per Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.

Vejmelka stopped 34 of 38 shots in a 5-4 shootout loss to Minnesota on Tuesday. He has a 4-7-2 record, 2.45 GAA and .915 save percentage in 15 appearances in 2024-25. Colorado ranks ninth in goals per game with 3.33, and the Avalanche are red hot, having won four of their past five games, so this is a difficult assignment for the 28-year-old netminder.