Vejmelka will patrol the home crease against Toronto on Monday, according to Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune.

Vejmelka is coming off a 21-save effort in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago. He has a 17-16-5 record with one shutout, a 2.48 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 40 appearances this season. Toronto sits 10th in the league with 3.21 goals per game in 2024-25.