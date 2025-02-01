Vejmelka allowed three goals on 23 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Vejmelka ends January with a 3-4-2 record over nine outings. The 28-year-old couldn't make a 2-0 lead stand, allowing goals to Kirill Marchenko and Kent Johnson in the third period before Zach Werenski completed the Blue Jackets' comeback in overtime. Vejmelka is down to 11-14-4 with a 2.48 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 31 outings. He's been splitting time evenly with Connor Ingram over the last couple of weeks, so don't be surprised if it's Ingram in goal Sunday versus the Blues.