Vejmelka stopped 19 of 22 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

The Sharks twice took a one-goal lead, but Utah wouldn't let them pull away. Vejmelka held firm and a pair of Utah goals in the third period lifted the team to a narrow win. This was the first time Vejmelka has earned wins in consecutive outings all season. He's now 6-7-2 with a 2.40 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 17 appearances. Utah's next game is at home Wednesday versus the Canucks. Connor Ingram (upper body) does not appear close to a return yet, so Vejmelka is likely to remain in the No. 1 role through the holiday break.