Vejmelka is expected to draw his 21st consecutive start against the Kraken on Tuesday, according to Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.

While it's atypical for a starting goaltender to start this many games in a row, head coach Andre Tourigny won't allow his team to fade quietly from postseason contention over the final stretch of the season. Vejmelka's statline during his 20-game starting streak has been decent -- he's 11-6-3 with a 2.48 GAA and a .901 save percentage in that period. Seattle is on the second half of a back-to-back after defeating the Kings 2-1 on Monday, while Utah has been off since Saturday.

