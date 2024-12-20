Vejmelka was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate and is slated to patrol the visiting crease in Minnesota on Friday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Vejmelka has won three straight games, allowing only six goals on 72 shots. Overall, Vejmelka is 7-7-2 with a gaudy 2.37 GAA and a .915 save percentage. The Wild are averaging 3.06 goals per game in 2024-25.