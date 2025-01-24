Vejmelka recorded a 26-save shutout in Thursday's 4-0 win over Minnesota.

This was technically Vejmelka's second personal shutout of the season, as the previous one was a 4-0 loss to Ottawa in which he stopped the 14 shots he faced after coming in as relief after Connor Ingram got the hook, thereby negating an actual shutout in the record books. The 28-year-old has gone 3-3-1 with a 2.59 GAA and a .901 save percentage across seven appearances in January.