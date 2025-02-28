Vejmelka stopped 15 of 16 shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Wild.

The Utah offense was in good form Thursday. The power play cashed in twice early, and Clayton Keller led the charge with a five-point game to give Vejmelka more than enough support. This was Vejmelka's fourth straight win, and he's allowed just five goals on 86 shots in that span. For the season, the Czech netminder is up to 16-15-4 with a 2.44 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 37 contests. His strong play coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break is giving Vejmelka a strong case to be Utah's No. 1 goalie as the team pursues a playoff spot. Utah hosts New Jersey on Saturday.