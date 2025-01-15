Vejmelka will be between the pipes at home versus the Rangers on Thursday, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Vejmelka will look to bounce back from a difficult performance against Montreal on Tuesday in which he gave up five goals on 26 shots (.808 save percentage). The Rangers have started to find their offensive of late, scoring 3.29 goals per game in January, which is the sixth-best mark in the NHL since the calendar turned to 2025. At this point, Vejmelka is cemented in the No. 1 job in Utah, but Connor Ingram is waiting for his opportunity to stake his claim.