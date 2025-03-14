Vejmelka will defend the road goal in Seattle on Friday, according to Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.
Vejmelka has been sharp of late, going 6-1-2 with a 2.12 GAA and a .916 save percentage in his last nine starts. The 28-year-old is the undisputed No. 1 goaltender with Utah as Connor Ingram is sidelined in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. The Kraken are generating 2.97 goals per game this season, 15th in the NHL.
