Vejmelka will be between the pipes on the road against the Lightning on Thursday, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Vejmelka will make his 15th consecutive appearance in the crease for Utah, a stretch that includes both ends of a back-to-back in early March. As such, it's not impossible that Vejmelka gets the nod again versus Tampa Bay on Friday, but it could be an opportunity for Jaxson Stauber to get into a game.