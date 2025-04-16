Vejmelka stopped 23 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to St. Louis.

Vejmelka was beaten four times in the first period, including thrice over a 6:37 stretch and twice in the power play, and Utah couldn't even sniff a comeback. Vejmelka settled down afterwards and only gave up two goals the rest of the way, but the damage was already done. This was Utah's final game of the regular season, and the team has been eliminated from playoff contention for quite some time. This means the 28-year-old ends the 2024-25 campaign with a 26-22-8 record and career-high marks in both GAA (2.58) and save percentage (.904) across 58 starts -- also a personal best.