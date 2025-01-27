Vejmelka stopped 24 of 27 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Senators.

Vejmelka has started in four of Utah's last seven games, but the results haven't been positive. The 28-year-old has dropped three of those contests while allowing three or more goals in each defeat. However, the lone win was a 26-save shutout in a 4-0 win over the Wild on Jan. 23. Even though Vejmelka has been all over the place of late, he's looked decent in recent weeks. He's made eight appearances in January, going 3-4-1 with a 2.65 GAA and a .900 save percentage.