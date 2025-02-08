Vejmelka will be between the visiting pipes in Carolina on Saturday, per Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune.
Vejmelka is sharing the net with Connor Ingram and it's Vejmelka's turn Saturday. He is 12-14-4 with a 2.46 GAA and a .910 save percentage. The Hurricanes are generating 3.22 goals per game, tied for eighth in the NHL this season.
